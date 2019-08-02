Car loses control backing out of New Jersey driveway, crashes into home, brings down power lines

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey driver apparently lost control while backing out of a driveway and crashed into a neighbor's house, leaving the car perched on the front porch at a 45-degree angle.It happened around 11:00 a.m. Friday on Gordon Street in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County.Video from the scene shows the rear of the vehicle, a silver SUV, jutting into the air. The crash brought power lines down, cutting power in adjacent homes.The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.It is unknown how the driver lost control.----------