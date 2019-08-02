Car loses control backing out of New Jersey driveway, crashes into home, brings down power lines

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey driver apparently lost control while backing out of a driveway and crashed into a neighbor's house, leaving the car perched on the front porch at a 45-degree angle.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. Friday on Gordon Street in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County.

Video from the scene shows the rear of the vehicle, a silver SUV, jutting into the air. The crash brought power lines down, cutting power in adjacent homes.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

It is unknown how the driver lost control.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridgefield parkbergen countycar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD judge recommends termination of officer in Garner case
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Crews search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Bakery recalls Entenmann's Little Bites cookies sold in NY, NJ
LIVE | 3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Show More
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Video shows armed robbery of Bronx livery driver
More TOP STORIES News