Car nearly runs over young female protesters on LI; man arrested

WEST BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man after he nearly ran over three young female protesters in West Babylon Tuesday night.The incident happened at 6:40 p.m. outside the 7-11 on Little East Neck Road.Aiyannah Antoine, 18, Scarlet Lara, 16, and Kaila Espinal, 17, said they were protesting with signs and chanting "Black lives matter!"They said a man in a truck stopped and yelled at them as he was going into the 7-11."He gets out and starts screaming, 'White lives matter. You don't belong here. Get out of my neighborhood,'" Lara recounted to Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.The three girls said as the man came out of the 7-11 he continued yelling at them, got into his car, pulled up next to the them and stopped and yelled at them through the passenger-side window."Then we said, 'All lives don't matter, until black lives matter' and that's what got him really mad and he got in his car and he started driving towards us," Antoine said.The girls said they heard the car go into reverse and then it lunged forward onto the curb, nearly striking Lara who had to jump out of the way."All I feel is like this big fear in me because this big truck just like all of a sudden almost hit me," Lara said. "It was just so scary."Espinal captured the incident on her Snapchat."I'm disgusted," she said.Tamie Elie, Espinal's mother, said, "I can't believe as a parent that a man who's clearly old enough to be their father or even grandfather would see three young girls and just react like that."The girls filed a police report and said they expected a quick resolution because the driver's license plate is clearly visible in the video."I'm very disappointed in the fact that it's taking this long when we have so much information," Elie said.A spokesperson for the Suffolk Police Department told Eyewitness News the incident is still under investigation.