Car plunges 15 feet, lands upside-down in Westchester crash

By Eyewitness News
VILLAGE OF PELHAM, New York (WABC) -- A car in Westchester County flew over a wall, plunged 15 feet, and landed upside down.

The Village of Pelham Fire Department released photos from the scene on Wolfs Lane on Saturday, where they rescued two people.

Firefighters launched their drone equipped with thermal imaging, to look for any other possible victims, and to shine some light on the rescue area.

The two people inside the car survived but were taken to the hospital.

