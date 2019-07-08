At least 1 pedestrian struck by car in Hasbrouck Heights

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person is injured after being struck by a car in New Jersey Monday.The accident happened on Washington Place in Hasbrouck Heights.The vehicle was pulling into a driveway when it struck at least one, and possibly two pedestrians on the sidewalk.First responders lifted up the vehicle to extricate one person from underneath.That person was taken away in an ambulance. There is no word yet on their condition.Police are investigating the cause of the crash.----------