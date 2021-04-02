us capitol

1 officer dead, 1 injured after car rams US Capitol barricade; Suspect fatally shot by police

Capitol officer dies after armed suspect rams barricade

WASHINGTON -- A Capitol Police officer has died from injuries after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a barricade and exited the vehicle with a knife near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Friday afternoon, Acting Chief of Police Yogananda Pittman said.

Another officer was injured and taken to the hospital, and the suspect is dead after the encounter with Capitol Police, officials said.

Officials said the suspect rammed a vehicle into the north barricade around 1:30 p.m. ET, hitting two officers in the process. Pittman said the suspect then exited the vehicle, lunged at officers with a knife and was fatally shot by police.



The incident "does not appear to be terrorism-related" and there "does not appear to be an ongoing threat" at this time, officials said. An investigation is underway.

Neither the suspect's nor the victims' identities have been released.

This comes as the Washington, D.C., region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

"This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6 and now the events that have occurred here today. So I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers," Pittman said.

After reports that someone hit two U.S. Capitol Police officers with a car, Capitol Police opened fire at the north barricade of the Capitol complex, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has order flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the officer killed.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden, who had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred, is aware of the incident at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings. The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
