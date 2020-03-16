Firefighter falls through roof in Paterson 4-alarm fire, no injuries

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through a car repair shop in Paterson on Monday morning.

The flames broke out on Market Street just after 10 a.m.

Paterson firefighters were assisted by mutual aid from Haledon, Passaic, Clifton and Little Falls Fire.

Body shop/mechanic shop was fully engulfed in flames and was put under control a short time later.

One firefighter fell through the roof of the building, but amazingly, was not injured.

No one was hurt, and everyone was able to self-evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News