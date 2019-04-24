Car slams into 8 pedestrians in California, possibly intentional

SUNNYVALE, California -- Authorities say eight people were injured after a motorist appeared to deliberately plow into them in Northern California.The Bay Area city's Department of Public Safety said a 13-year-old and seven others were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after the crash near a shopping center in Sunnyvale, more than an hour south of San Francisco.There's no word on their condition or a motive for the apparent attack.The driver was taken into custody after the car smashed into a tree around 6:40 p.m.Witnesses say a man in a dark sedan was speeding through the busy intersection before plowing through the group of people, and authorities believe the group was possibly targeted by the driver."Looks like it might have been an intentional act," Sunnyvale DPS Captain Jim Choi said. "All of that is under investigation at this time. The driver is in custody."Witnesses say the driver made no effort to stop."We do have witness statements that show that vehicle did not attempt to slow down or brake," Choi said. "And the scene itself doesn't show any evidence of braking."The crime scene extends about a half a block down El Camino Real. Those who live in the area say it's a busy intersection surrounded by homes and businesses."People are just walking to get to these restaurants and food places and grocery stores, rather than getting in their car and driving there," area resident Shanelle Fioretti said.It's unclear whether the driver knew any of the victims. Investigators are looking into a possible motive, and whether alcohol or drugs played a role."It's very unusual, the city of Sunnyvale is a very safe city," Choi said. "So to hear about a tragedy like this, it's just unheard of."----------