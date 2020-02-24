Germany carnival incident: Car slams into crowd, several injured

VOLKSMARSEN, Germany -- A car drove into a crowd at Carnival procession in a German town on Monday, injuring several people, police said.

A large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin, and the driver was arrested, Northern Hesse police said.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police could not immediately confirm the information.

Police said they couldn't immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the crash.

Police say they have not received any reports of any deaths, and don't have a specific number of injuries yet. They say it is too early to say what caused the car to crash into the crowd.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with its hazard lights blinking on the sidewalk, while emergency crews walked by.

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it wasn't yet clear whether he intentionally headed toward the crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carnivalu.s. & worldgermanyterror attack
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Man slashed in cheek on 1 train platform at Penn Station
Woman loses life savings in Apple Support impostor scam
AccuWeather: Mild Monday
Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A
Weinstein jury resumes deliberations after indicating deadlock
Show More
Bicyclist fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Suffolk hit and run
Funeral for victim of Spring Valley library stabbing
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
More than 100K welcome President Trump to India
Husband arrested in death of Merrick woman
More TOP STORIES News