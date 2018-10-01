Car slams into doctor's office in Yonkers, driver hurt

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --A car slammed into a doctor's office in Westchester County Monday morning.
It happened on South Broadway in Yonkers around 10 a.m.
The cause of the crash was unclear, but there were reports that the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Police and other first responders were on the scene.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
