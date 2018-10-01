Car slams into doctor's office in Yonkers, driver hurt

(Yonkers Police Department)

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A car slammed into a doctor's office in Westchester County Monday morning.

It happened on South Broadway in Yonkers around 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash was unclear, but there were reports that the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Police and other first responders were on the scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Man shot after car crash in movie theater parking lot
Store closing sale begins at Lord and Taylor Thursday
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Thousands flee after gunshot-like noises at NYC festival
Sukkah vandalized inside Upper East Side park
Man arrested after allegedly groping, photographing girl
Show More
New Jersey gas tax climbs 4.3 cents a gallon
Passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
Connecticut toddler crushed by 80-pound television, police say
NYPD: Upstate shooting suspect in NYC, behind armed robbery
Yale classmate recalls Brett Kavanaugh as heavy drinker
More News