Car slams into Queens restaurant injuring 8 people

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A car that slammed into a Queens restaurant injured eight people Sunday night.

The incident happened on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

One of the eight people injured is listed in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

It's not been determined if any criminality was involved and the investigation is ongoing.

