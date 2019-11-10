Car slams into second floor of commercial building in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating after a car slammed into the second floor of a commercial building.
The incident happened Sunday morning at the building on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.
Officials say the car went airborne while driving at high speeds.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time, but their condition is unknown.
The structural integrity of the building is being determined.
