NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) --A car crashed into the front of a house in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened on Lakeside Drive near the intersection with Passaic Avenue in Nutley.
First responders are on the scene and pulled the vehicle away from the house. There are no reports of injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the car to go out of control.
Passaic Avenue is closed down in the vicinity of the crash for the investigation.
