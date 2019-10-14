Car stolen with 6-year-old boy in back seat in Brooklyn

(Photo of car is stock image of similar vehicle, not a picture of the actual stolen car)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car was stolen in Brooklyn with a 6-year-old boy in the back seat Monday, sparking an intense search effort.

It happened on Avenue L in Canarsie, where police say a white Acura MDX with Georgia license plate RLB 3556 was reported stolen just after 1 p.m.

The child was identified as Ronald Mowatt.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on East 96th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 800-577-TIPS. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911.

