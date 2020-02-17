Car t-bones livery cab in East Harlem, critically injuring passenger in hit and run

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after a hit and run crash in East Harlem.Two people were hospitalized when a car slammed into a livery vehicle early Monday morning.It happened at 129th Street and Park Avenue at around 1 a.m.Police say the driver of an Acura t-boned a Toyota livery vehicle, and there was a passenger in the backseat.The 62-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harlem Hospital.The 47-year-old male driver of the for-hire vehicle is described as stable.The impact did serious damage to both cars and deployed the airbags.The driver of the Acura jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.Police were working to find surveillance video of the crash from local businesses in their effort to find the driver.----------