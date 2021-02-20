Suspect wanted by NYPD after crashing stolen car in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10353419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the suspect who stole a car from a parking garage and then crashed it in Manhattan.Police say the car thief got into the garage and peeled out in a 2019 BMW.Video shows the suspect pull up on the curb and crash into the garage door before getting out onto the street.He made it just ten blocks in the car before getting into a multi-car crash.The suspect then abandoned the stolen car and took off on foot.----------