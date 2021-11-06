Man shoots car wash employee after dispute over vacuum in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11202555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 28-year-old woman pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller was shot in Marble Hill on Thursday night.

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) -- A car wash employee is speaking out and telling his story after he was shot on the job following a dispute over a vacuum.The incident happened Oct. 17 at B & G Car Wash on East Tremont Avenue.The 26-year-old employee was approached by the suspect trying to vacuum his own vehicle.It should have been a calm conversation, but it became heated when the victim told the man it cost $10 but the suspect argued it was $5."He was pissed because he thought I was trying to make him look cheap," the victim said.The man angrily left and returned 30 minutes later, displayed a gun and shot the victim."He didn't say anything," the victim said. "I did see the gun before he shot me, he pulled out the gun, he yelled 'yo boss man' that's when I looked up and saw the gun."He was struck in the leg and chaos erupted as the suspect took off.The victim is lucky to be alive and is still recovering."Sometimes it's hard to fold my leg or stand for a while," the victim said. "It's crazy world me live in, always got to watch your back."The victim says he plans to come to work and that's exactly what he will be doing - and watching over his shoulder.----------