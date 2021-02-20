21 residents evacuated following gas leak in Queens

The incident happened Friday night when FDNY units responded to a call of gas odors at 81st Street in Jackson Heights.
Operations at the scene determined that high levels of carbon monoxide were present and nearby residents were quickly evacuated.
There are reported to be eight injuries, all among residents.
Four patients were transported to a nearby hospital while the remaining four were treated at the scene.
WATCH: Video shows Missouri man blowtorching snow to clear path during winter storm
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube