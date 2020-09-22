Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B, sister, model face lawsuit from Smith Point beachgoers on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SMITH POINT BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina, and model Michelle Diaz are facing a lawsuit from beachgoers in New York.

Suffolk County beachgoers are suing Carolina for assault, battery, defamation, and civil rights violations after an incident on Smith Point Beach on September 6.

"These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat," beachgoers' Miller Place attorney John Ray said.

Ray says Carolina's sister Cardi B and her partner Michelle Diaz were also named in the lawsuit for defamation and civil rights violations.

REALTED: Cardi B's pregnant friend charged in New York City gang takedown

"Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as 'N...s' and as racists," Ray said. "Real threats of harm were made. They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined. We seek substantial damages."

A press conference will be held about the incident and the lawsuit at John Ray's office in Miller Place, New York on Tuesday at 12 p.m. The beachgoer plaintiffs will attend and answer questions.

REALTED: Cardi B in court for hearing on alleged assaults at New York City strip club
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on Cardi B's court appearance in Queens.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsuffolk countymiller placebeachescardi bassaultcourtcivil rightsbattery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: FDNY
Arrest made in physical, verbal attack on Black jogger
NYPD officer accused of spying, arrested for allegedly acting as agent of China
'From Brooklyn to the Bench: Remembering RBG'
One World Trade lit in gold for cancer awareness
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
COVID Updates: NY marks lowest 1-day death toll since start of pandemic
Show More
Mom of Tyler Clementi uses 'difficult 10 years' to help end bullying
NJ MVC computers back up, but frustration mounts
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Couple's tax refund cashed by stranger
Students, parents share thoughts on 1st day of remote learning in NYC
More TOP STORIES News