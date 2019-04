Cardinal Dolan releases list of credibly accused clergy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan has published a comprehensive list of all archdiocesan clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors or who were the subject of a claim.Dolan wrote that he decided to publish the list after hearing from many victim-survivors, many of parishioners and many priests.In writing the letter, Dolan emphasized that not a single priest or deacon of the Archdiocese of New York against whom there has been a credible and substantiated claim of abuse against a minor currently in the ministry.More of the credibly accused clergy were ordained in the 1950s and 1960s.You can review the list on the Archiocese of New York website at archny.org/list ----------