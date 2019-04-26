NEW YORK (WABC) -- Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan has published a comprehensive list of all archdiocesan clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors or who were the subject of a claim.
Dolan wrote that he decided to publish the list after hearing from many victim-survivors, many of parishioners and many priests.
In writing the letter, Dolan emphasized that not a single priest or deacon of the Archdiocese of New York against whom there has been a credible and substantiated claim of abuse against a minor currently in the ministry.
More of the credibly accused clergy were ordained in the 1950s and 1960s.
You can review the list on the Archiocese of New York website at archny.org/list.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Cardinal Dolan releases list of credibly accused clergy
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News