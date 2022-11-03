  • Watch Now
Police identify suspect they believe threw wrench at Cardinal Dolan's home, damaged church next day

Thursday, November 3, 2022 11:33AM
Police are searching for Juan Velez, who they believe threw a wrench at Cardinal Dolan's house and then vandalized a church the following day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD says the man who threw a wrench at Cardinal Dolan's home is also responsible for other acts of violence.

Police say they are searching for Juan Velez and released a picture of him to the public last night.

Last Friday, officials say he threw a wrench toward Cardinal Dolan's midtown residence at St. Pats.

The next day, police say he threw something at a church on 60th Street and caused damage to the Archdiocese of New York offices on the East Side.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

