Police identify suspect they believe threw wrench at Cardinal Dolan's home, damaged church next day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD says the man who threw a wrench at Cardinal Dolan's home is also responsible for other acts of violence.
Police say they are searching for Juan Velez and released a picture of him to the public last night.
Last Friday, officials say he threw a wrench toward Cardinal Dolan's midtown residence at St. Pats.
The next day, police say he threw something at a church on 60th Street and caused damage to the Archdiocese of New York offices on the East Side.
The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.
