Best, worst states for jobs revealed by WalletHub

By Bria Kalpen
Summertime is the perfect time of year to be on the hunt for a new job, but some states have more to offer than others.

In a new report, WalletHub lists the best and worst states for jobs - and if your state is in the top 5, you may have the best chances of securing that dream job this summer.

The personal finance site compared all 50 states across 33 key indicators or job-market strength, opportunity, and health of the economy to determine which states were the best and the worst for job seekers.

WalletHub named Massachusetts the 2019's best state for jobs. Massachusetts was also ranked the state with the fourth shortest time spent working, but the second longest time spent commuting. Washington took the second place spot, and the state has the second highest monthly average starting salary. The third spot went to Colorado, followed by Vermont in fourth. New Hampshire ranked fifth overall and was named the state with the most job opportunities. Illinois landed near the middle, ranking 31st overall.

The worst state for jobs in the U.S. is West Virginia, according to WalletHub. The state also has the second fewest job opportunities and the second highest unemployment rate.

For more information and to view the full report, visit WalletHub.com.
