Celebrating Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us tonight for Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. on Channel 7 for Diana Williams' final newscast as we celebrate her and her brilliant career at WABC-TV.
Diana is retiring following 29 years here at WABC-TV.
Earlier this week, Channel 7 hosted a special celebration to thank our friend and colleague for her decades of work as a journalist, both in the field and on the anchor desk.
Colleagues current and past, and from other stations in New York City, all came together to honor Diana and her family.
Diana, an award-winning reporter and anchor for WABC-TV's top-rated Eyewitness News at 5:00, joined the Eyewitness News Team in 1991.
Before that, she worked at WNEV-TV in Boston and started her career at WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina - a career spanning 40 years in broadcasting.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More