SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're looking for a unique summer job, grab the sunscreen and your favorite floatie!
Hotels.com is hiring its first-ever "poolhop."
MORE: Need a summer job? Reynolds Wrap will pay you to travel US, eat free barbecue!
Your job will be to travel across the country for two weeks in August in search of the most epic hotel pools.
You'll also sip on fruity drinks, snap photos and sport a hotel robe.
Once you've checked out each pool, you'll report back to Hotels.com.
The job description says, "In case we weren't clear enough, lounge by the pool."
It pays $10,000. You have to be at least 21 years old to apply.
You can apply here.
Need a summer job? Hotels.com will pay you $10,000 to poolhop
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News