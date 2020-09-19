FedEx to hire 70,000 employees for holiday shipping season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- FedEx says it will hire more than 70,000 seasonal employees to keep up with increased demand over the holiday shipping season.
2,300 of those positions will be in New York City and northern New Jersey.
The part-time jobs include package handlers and drivers.
FedEx says they could turn into full-time opportunities.
On Wednesday, Amazon announced they are looking to fill 100,000 jobs to keep up with a surge of online orders.
The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.
The Seattle company reported record profit and revenue between April and June as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.
The company already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill.
