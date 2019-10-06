Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Macy's plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees ahead of this year's holiday season.The company says it's hosting a national hiring event on October 24 at all its stores to interview potential candidates, and will schedule phone interviews for online applicants.Macy's says many of the new hires will work at the store's fulfillment centers.Seasonal employees get 20 percent discounts on merchandise - and the oppurtunity to get hired full time.About 1,000 new workers will help support the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.----------