Careers

Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Macy's plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees ahead of this year's holiday season.

The company says it's hosting a national hiring event on October 24 at all its stores to interview potential candidates, and will schedule phone interviews for online applicants.

Macy's says many of the new hires will work at the store's fulfillment centers.

Seasonal employees get 20 percent discounts on merchandise - and the oppurtunity to get hired full time.

About 1,000 new workers will help support the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersholidaymacy'sjobs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect held in killings of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Show More
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Manhole fire knocks out power to hundreds in Manhattan
Yankees beat Twins 8-2, take 2-game lead in ALDS
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
More TOP STORIES News