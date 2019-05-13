Careers

Natural Light is paying an intern to drink beer all summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Your dream job was just posted! The main qualification? "Just be cool."

Beer company Natural Light, also known as 'Natty Light,' has just posted many people's dream job.

They are looking for an intern to get paid to drink beer all summer.



The job description says that the 'Natty Light Summer Intern' will get to attend various events as an ambassador of the brand, create viral content for the company's social media accounts, conduct product research, and even create weekly vlogs of the internship experience.

Natural Light isn't looking for high GPAs or references. Instead, their listed required qualifications for the position include familiarity with social media, attention to detail, great meme-making skills, and most importantly ... "just be cool."



The deadline to apply is May 26.

You must be over 21 to apply.

Click here to submit an application.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersinternshipbeerjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old suffers broken ribs in Newark hit-and-run
High school senior asks girlfriend to prom on Times Square billboard
Man struck by driver who fled scene after fight outside NJ club
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Must-read stories from the weekend
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Cuomo signs bill increasing NYC school zone speed cameras
Show More
Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 72
Posthumous degree awarded to student killed in Uber mix-up
AccuWeather: Rain returns Monday
Man just freed from prison for bank robberies wanted for new holdup
Passenger jet lands safely in Myanmar after landing gear fails
More TOP STORIES News