Natural Light is paying an intern to drink beer all summer

They are looking for an intern to get paid to drink beer all summer.
WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB— Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019
The job description says that the 'Natty Light Summer Intern' will get to attend various events as an ambassador of the brand, create viral content for the company's social media accounts, conduct product research, and even create weekly vlogs of the internship experience.
Natural Light isn't looking for high GPAs or references. Instead, their listed required qualifications for the position include familiarity with social media, attention to detail, great meme-making skills, and most importantly ... "just be cool."
Dust off those resumes people #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/nZxYdu4Aco— Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019
The deadline to apply is May 26.
You must be over 21 to apply.
