Coronavirus News: New York unemployment hits a new high

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Unemployment claims surged by more than 1,000% in New York last week to nearly 370,000 initial claims.That shattered the record set just last week of 288,000 claims.Long Island has the most rapid year-over-year increase in unemployment.The cumulative increase in March (for the weeks ending 3/14, 3/21and 3/28) was nearly 425,000 compared to the same period in 2019.Accommodations and food services are among the hardest hit sectors. Entertainment and recreation, healthcare, social assistance and educational services have also seen dramatic increases, according to the New York Department of Labor.New Yorkers seeking to file an unemployment insurance claim can visit labor.ny.gov or call the Telephone Claim Center at (888) 209-8124.You can link directly to the report here Below are some resources that will assist New Yorkers in filing their claims: