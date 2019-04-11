Careers

Sweet internship alert! Mars hiring candy taste tester

CHICAGO, Illinois -- If you have a sweet tooth, we found the perfect internship for you!

Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, Twix and Snickers, is hiring interns.

The program lasts for 8 to 12 weeks. You'll get paid to taste unreleased chocolate, gum and candy, along with other tasks.

The job comes with a signing bonus of a year's worth of candy.

They are looking for people with strong communication skills, an interest in traveling to manufacturing sites and video and production experience.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of May 20, but possesses the mindset of a kid in a candy store.

You can apply here.

RELATED: Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester
EMBED More News Videos

Your job might be fun, but we doubt your nine-to-five is as sweet as this one.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersillinoisu.s. & worldcandyjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News