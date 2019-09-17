UPS to hire nearly 11K employees in New York, New Jersey ahead of holiday season

New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Job alert! UPS is hiring nearly 11,000 seasonal and permanent employees at 38 locations throughout New York and New Jersey ahead of the busy holiday season.The company announced that it will need 4,599 package handlers, 1,964 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, and 4,410 driver-helpers to help handle the extra seasonal volume. UPS is hiring full- and part-time workers for these roles.Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $20.50 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14 per hour and $14 for driver-helpers.UPS anticipates an increase in package volume that will begin in November and continue through January 2020.Although most of these jobs are temporary, UPS says around 35% of seasonal job holders stay with the company on a permanent basis after the holiday.In total, UPS is adding 100,000 seasonal jobs across the country.UPS is hiring at the following 38 local locations across New York and New Jersey:43rd Street; Brush Avenue; Chester; Elmsford; Foster Ave; Hudson; Kingston; Laurelton; Liberty; Manhattan North; Manhattan; Maspeth; Metro Queens; Melville; Mt. Vernon; Nassau; New Windsor; Poughkeepsie; Queens North; Spring Valley; Staten Island; Suffolk; New Yonkers; YorktownBound Brook; Bound Brook Auto; Cranbury Hib; Edison; Gould Ave; Lakewood; Lyndhurst Village; Meadowlands; Mount Olive; Newark Airport; Parsippany; Saddle Brook; Tinton Falls; Trenton;