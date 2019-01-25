Walmart increases truck drivers' pay to nearly $90K

CAREERS

Walmart expected to hire hundreds of truck drivers and raise salary to nearly $90K

Walmart is looking to hire more truck drivers this year, and the company is paying nearly $90,000 a year.

The pay increase comes as the company faces an industry-wide shortage of drivers.

Last year, Walmart hired 1,400 truckers. This year, they plan to hire even more.

Walmart drivers will now earn an average of $87,500 a year with "an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile."

The company is also changing its hiring process, adding one-on-one mentoring from veteran drivers.

"We're leaning heavily on the expertise of our Walmart road team and our certified driver trainers to grow our skilled fleet of professional drivers," said Lori Furnell, Walmart's director of driver talent acquisition.

To be considered, new drivers will need to have 30 months of experience over the past three years and a good safety record.

