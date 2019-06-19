Pa. caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP., Pa. -- An in-home health assistant in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania is charged with attempted murder for allegedly lacing cigarettes with rat poison and giving them to the couple for which she cared.

Court papers show that 37-year-old Tina Young had been hired by 73-year-old Cheryl Mench to take care of Mench's husband.

Cheryl told police she discovered that Young forged a check in Cheryl's name for $2,500 and confronted Young about it.

Police say Young began lacing the couples rolled cigarettes with rat poisoning and that she admitted to knowing it could make them ill or possibly kill them.

Police say Young told investigators she wanted to kill the man and woman because they were possibly going to fire her.

They say Young had been put in the couple's will and Young would have inherited their money if they died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newspoisonattempted murdercigarettes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Brooklyn elementary school
Sketch of man who made sex advances towards 10-year-old boy
Rocket hits Exxon site, prompting evacuations: Officials
Man slashed at Museum of Natural History subway station
AccuWeather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Suspect ID'd in stray bullet killing of man walking dog
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Show More
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Woman accused of strangling mother with vacuum cord on LI
Officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark Airport
Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News