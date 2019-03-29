Crime & Safety

Former caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers

EMBED <>More Videos

The woman is accused of making an 81-year-old man with dementia eat jalapeño peppers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- Police arrested a former caretaker at an Oklahoma City retirement home accused of making an 81-year-old man with dementia eat jalapeño peppers.

According to court documents, employees reported seeing 30-year-old Kyra Johnson "chop up and place a jalapeño pepper" in the victim's eggs. Investigators said Johnson was also seen "feeding him the eggs" even though he was "not accustomed to eating spicy food" and "did not need assistance feeding himself."

Police said the victim was seen "fanning and gasping for air to cool his mouth."

Witnesses told investigators Johnson meant to cause the 81-year-old pain and suffering. One witness reported saying "I hope that is not hot" when the food was being served, to which Johnson allegedly replied, "I hope it is."

Police said the man relied on help from workers in the memory care living unit. KFOR-TV reached out to Johnson via phone but she declined to comment.

Johnson was arrested and charged with abuse by a caretaker. The memory care living unit confirmed Johnson is no longer an employee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoklahomaabuseelder abuseu.s. & worldcaregivers
TOP STORIES
Police hunt for gang members in murder likened to Junior attack
Woman's body found in New Jersey lake ruled a homicide
Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on subway
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
12-year-old boy struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Queens
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Exclusive: NYPD solves shooting as part of battle against turf wars
Show More
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Anti-vaccine protest held after Rockland emergency declaration
Movie set materials cited in firefighter's death in Harlem
Police: CT man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault women
2 men hospitalized after hammer attack in Newark
More TOP STORIES News