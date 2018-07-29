Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport

(Mark D. Miller )

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A plane with a blown out tire landed safely Sunday night at JFK Airport.

The Atlas Air Cargo flight touched down shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. No passengers were injured.

Port Authority released a statement saying,

"The incident involved a blown tire on an Atlas Air cargo plane. Plane landed safely. Towed to a maintenance hangar. No passengers and no impact on airport operations."

