Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --A plane with a blown out tire landed safely Sunday night at JFK Airport.
The Atlas Air Cargo flight touched down shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. No passengers were injured.
Port Authority released a statement saying,
"The incident involved a blown tire on an Atlas Air cargo plane. Plane landed safely. Towed to a maintenance hangar. No passengers and no impact on airport operations."
