drug bust

Cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase seized by US with 20 tons of cocaine

U.S. authorities in Philadelphia seized a cargo vessel with nearly 20 tons of cocaine on board.

It turns out the ship is owned by a fund run by banking giant JP Morgan Chase.

Officials say the bank company does not have any operational control of the vessel and have not commented on the situation.

Law enforcement agents boarded the ship and found the cocaine which is said to have a street value over a billion dollars.

The ship was en route to northern Europe at the time it was seized and aside from certain containers held by authorities, all other cargoes have been sent along by other vessels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cocainedrug arrestdrug bustdrug
DRUG BUST
Man arrested in major meth bust on Staten Island
Authorities unveil stacks of seized cocaine after Philadelphia port bust
Over 17 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Man fed 'attack squirrel' meth to make it aggressive: Deputies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 child, 2 adults dead after fire burns through Queens home
1-month-old boy safe after allegedly being abducted by father
Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey
Darla Miles appears on 'Strahan and Sara' after now-viral moment
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Reward offered after cat returns home with gunshot wound
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
Show More
Garbage truck overturns, lands on 3 cars in chain reaction crash
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
US Soccer chief mispronounces Rapinoe's name during ceremony
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
More TOP STORIES News