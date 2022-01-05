Jersey singer Carie McCay uses, garden voice to honor late son, help community

By Beccah Hendrickson
'Carie Cares' uses music, garden to honor son, community

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. -- Carie McCay is a Mount Holly, New Jersey soul singer and non-profit founder who helps feed her community with her backyard garden, affectionately called Buttonwood Farms.

Her ministry is called "Carie Cares/Soul Singer" and she does everything from feed the homeless to donate medical equipment.

It's all in honor of her son, Justice, who died of an overdose in 2015.

She says her son always used to tell her to do something with her voice and after he passed away, she recorded an album called "I Brought A Little Justice Into This World" in his honor.

The sales from the album help funds her non-profit.
