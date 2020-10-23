Carjacking suspect arrested in Queens after being restrained by good Samaritans

Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery near 77th Street and Glenmore Avenue in Ozone Park just after noon.
The officers found a group of people restraining a man.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined that he robbed a male victim of his vehicle and crashed it as he fled the scene.
Members of the public grabbed the suspect and held him until police arrived.
They took the man into custody and charges against him are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
