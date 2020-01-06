Carjacking suspect run over by Newark police after crashing into cars

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark police accidentally ran over a carjacking suspect as they searched for him at scene of a crash early Monday.The suspect, 22-year-old Jared Walker, allegedly had held up the driver of a white van at gunpoint on Mapes Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.Newark police were quick in pursuit of the stolen van, which they say was being used like a battering ram, recklessly hitting several vehicles parked on the street.One vehicle knocked down a fence, damaging a car parked in a driveway.Authorities say the suspect also slammed into two police cars before crashing in a snow covered parking lot at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues.As officers arrived and surrounded the van, they accidentally drove over the suspect who was allegedly hiding in the low grass.They heard Walker screaming and lifted the vehicle off of him as officers pulled him out and placed him under arrest.Police say they also recovered a gun at the scene.Five people were taken to University Hospital in Newark with various injuries as a result of the crash.All of the injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.Walker is facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutors Office are continuing their investigation.----------