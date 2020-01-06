Carjacking suspect run over by Newark police after crashing into several cars; 5 hurt

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark police accidentally ran over carjacking suspect as they searched for him at the crash scene Monday.The suspect, 22-year-old Jared Walker, allegedly had held up the driver of a white van at gunpoint on Mapes Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.Newark police were quick in pursuit of the stolen van, which was being used like a battering ram, recklessly hitting several vehicles parked on the street.One vehicle knocked down a fence, damaging a car parked in a driveway.The suspect also slammed into two police cars. Then, Walker crashed into a snow covered parking lot at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues.As officers arrived and surrounded the van, they accidentally drove over the suspect who was allegedly hiding in the low grass.They heard Walker screaming and lifted the vehicle off of him. Officers pulled him out and placed him under arrest. Police say they also recovered a gun at the scene.Five people were taken to University Hospital in Newark with various injuries. It is unclear if they were hurt while trying to flee from the pursuit. All of the injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.Walker is facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutors Office are continuing their investigation.----------