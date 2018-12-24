TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --Carmine's Restaurant in Times Square is back open Christmas Eve after a manhole fire forced it to evacuate and close last Friday.
The restaurant posted the good news on their Facebook page.
The FDNY got a call about the fire at 7:26 a.m. last Friday at 200 West 44th Street.
The fire broke out in an underground transformer, and as a result, firefighters had to monitor the carbon monoxide levels in the area.
Firefighters did evacuate one other building, 215 West 44th Street.
No injuries were reported.
