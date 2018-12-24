Carmine's in Times Square reopens on Christmas Eve after manhole fire

A manhole fire forced the restaurant to evacuate and close last Friday. (@AtMikeBrady)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Carmine's Restaurant in Times Square is back open Christmas Eve after a manhole fire forced it to evacuate and close last Friday.

The restaurant posted the good news on their Facebook page.


The FDNY got a call about the fire at 7:26 a.m. last Friday at 200 West 44th Street.
The fire broke out in an underground transformer, and as a result, firefighters had to monitor the carbon monoxide levels in the area.

Firefighters did evacuate one other building, 215 West 44th Street.

No injuries were reported.

