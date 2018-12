Carmine's Restaurant in Times Square is back open Christmas Eve after a manhole fire forced it to evacuate and close last Friday The restaurant posted the good news on their Facebook page.The FDNY got a call about the fire at 7:26 a.m. last Friday at 200 West 44th Street.The fire broke out in an underground transformer, and as a result, firefighters had to monitor the carbon monoxide levels in the area.Firefighters did evacuate one other building, 215 West 44th Street.No injuries were reported.----------