Carnival cruise ship crashes into another ship while docking; 1 injured

COZUMEL, Mexico -- Wild video shows one cruise ship crashing into another, knocking debris into the water and stirring panic among onlookers Friday morning.

As the Carnival Glory attempted to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, it violently collided into the Carnival Legend, a spokesperson for the cruise line said in a statement.

One person on the Carnival Glory suffered a minor injury while evacuating from a dining room.

While both ships appear to have superficial damage, Carnival said the collision has not impacted the seaworthiness of either ship.

"We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," the cruise line's statement read.

It is unclear what caused the two ships to collide.
