'Dancing With the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID-19

"Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she tested positive for COVID-19.The television personality posted the news to Instagram Thursday, telling her followers that she has a fever, cough, aches and pains.She said she wanted to use her announcement as a reminder for people to stay vigilant."I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season," she posted.Inaba said she's taking care of herself so "you don't have to worry about me."The daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a record high of 3,124 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached a new record high of 106,688 on Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And more than 221,000 new infections were reported in just one day -- inevitably leading to even more hospitalizations and deaths.