Cars smashed, buried under debris after parking garage collapses in Texas

JOYEETA BISWAS
Part of a multi-story parking garage collapsed in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday, burying 21 vehicles under thousands of pounds of debris.

Rescue teams at the site at 4545 Fuller sifted through the wreckage to look for people who could be buried. They said no victims had been seen, but that several vehicles couldn't be reached because they were under the debris, Irving Assistant Fire Chief Tony Harvey said.

Photos of the aftermath showed several cars piled up on each other, hanging off platforms or with their fenders smashed.

Rescue crews are not sure if the remaining structures are safe and rescue work may take several hours or even extend into the night.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute
Man accused of stabbing grandmom's health aide 40 times
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at NJ restaurant
Ex-girlfriend of NYC murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
2 teenagers shot in East Harlem; No suspects in custody
Police kill armed homeowner after he killed intruder
Woman allegedly kills husband for ordering pornography
Show More
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
2 teens arrested in NJ pizza delivery man's murder
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
LI town trustee accused of extorting business owners
Rookie NYPD officer saves toddler after seizure
More News