Which credit cards offer the best cash rewards for COVID-era spending?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When it comes to choosing a credit card, there is really no "one size fits all."But nowadays everyone wants cards offering the most rewards.So which are the best reward credit cards as our spending habits change in this age of COVID?Gas and groceries are two staples that everyone needs during the pandemic.And the card that offers the best deal on both is American Express's Blue Cash Preferred.It offers a whopping 6% cash back on groceries, up to 6,000 dollars per year.If you max out - that'll get you $360 in rewards.The only drawback is the $95 annual fee. But you could make it back, since the card also offers 6% back on streaming services.If you order takeout, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card gets you 3% back on all dining, including takeout.It also gets you 3% back on drug store purchases and 1.5% on all other purchases.There's no annual fee, and if you charge $500 in your first three months you get a $200 bonus. Not bad!Let's hit the campus for the best credit card for students.Look into the Discover It Student Cash back. It earns up to 5% on select everyday purchases like Amazon.com.And it pays a bonus at the end of your first year that matches all of your cash back rewards.The card even features a $20 statement credit if your GPA is 3.0 or higher.There a few big takeaways here.In order to qualify for some of these credit cards you need a credit score at least in the upper 600s. For students that number is in the upper 500s.Read the fine print in the terms closely. Pay attention to the interest rates and annual fees.And when it comes to credit cards, remember live within or even below your means. That will put you on the road to financial freedom.