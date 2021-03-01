Cashier slashed after dispute inside supermarket in Flushing, Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A cashier was slashed on the wrist during an assault inside a supermarket in Queens.

It happened Sunday morning in Flushing.

According to police, it stemmed from a dispute over the use of food stamps by a customer.

The female suspect was arrested at the scene.

The cashier was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Chinatown stabbing suspect never saw victim's face, law enforcement official tells ABC News
EMBED More News Videos

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he told police he "didn't like the way he looked at



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensflushingassaultattacknypdslashingworker stabbed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in stabbing death of Good Samaritan in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Alert: Late gusty winds, snow shower
J&J vaccine ships on anniversary of NY's 1st confirmed COVID case
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Don't become a money mule with this work from home scam
COVID Updates: Johnson & Johnson to test their single-dose shot on children soon
Show More
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
NY awaits next moves in Cuomo harassment investigation
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Track club gets creative by turning shopping center garage into own running facility
More than 750 busted at illegal large gatherings across NYC
More TOP STORIES News