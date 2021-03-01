Cashier slashed after dispute inside supermarket in Flushing, Queens

It happened Sunday morning in Flushing.
According to police, it stemmed from a dispute over the use of food stamps by a customer.
The female suspect was arrested at the scene.
The cashier was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.
