Cashier slashed after dispute inside supermarket in Flushing, Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A cashier was slashed on the wrist during an assault inside a supermarket in Queens.It happened Sunday morning in Flushing.According to police, it stemmed from a dispute over the use of food stamps by a customer.The female suspect was arrested at the scene.The cashier was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.----------