La Vegas Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police

EMBED <>More Videos

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said the suspect robbed the packed casino Friday night and was confronted by four officers.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Police say a robbery suspect died Saturday following brief shootout outside the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip while an officer who was shot in his bulletproof vest escaped serious injury.

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said the suspect robbed the packed casino Friday night and was confronted by four officers as he tried to carjack a vehicle in the valet lot.

Splinter said the suspect fired at least one shot at an officer before being shot by a second officer.

"The officer had his bulletproof vest on, which probably saved his life," she said, adding that "it looks like the bullet hit the front of his chest and possibly went across."

The suspect's death was confirmed by a police spokesman, Officer Aden OcampoGomez.

No identities were released. Police did not disclose how much money the suspect took in the holdup.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
nevadacasinoattempted robberyofficer involved shootingshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Find Your Finish Live!
Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss
Mother drops baby from balcony to escape LI apartment building fire
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million after no winners Saturday night
Sen. Gillibrand makes official announcement of 2020 run
Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Show More
Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek
LI brewery creates beer using yeast from 1800s shipwreck
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
More TOP STORIES News