Coronavirus Live Updates: NY casinos and NYC malls can open September 9th

Doctors say Labor Day weekend could be a turning point in the fight against the virus if Americans follow social distancing guidelines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said seven states are at risk of a new surge in the virus including, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Arkansas.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Priest, church staff member test positive
Parishioners at a church in Westchester County are being advised to self-quarantine after a priest and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Thursday. The priest and staff member work at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville. People who attended services there may need to quarantine.
Long Island teachers test positive
Two teachers on Long Island have tested positive for coronavirus just days before students return for in-person learning. One case involves a high school teacher from the Islip school district and the other case involves an elementary school teacher at Saint James Elementary in Smithtown.
In both cases, contact tracing was done and anyone who was exposed has been notified.
School on Long Island offers simultaneous in-person, remote learning
A school on Long Island has figured out how to offer simultaneous in-person and remote instruction.
Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale is utilizing a platform called BigBlueButton, which allows teachers in the classroom to interact with students at home. Kellenberg serves students in 6th through 12th grades.
Students, teachers make plea to delay start of New York City schools
Students, parents and educators made an impassioned plea during a City Council hearing to delay the reopening of NYC schools even later.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the start of the school year will be delayed amid the threat of a teacher strike, but now there is a call to delay the start even more.
As New Yorkers pack city parks, trash piles up
As New Yorkers pack city parks to escape the confines of their homes during the coronvirus pandemic, trash is piling up. But now, the Riverside Park Conservancy is stepping in to clean up and maintain Riverside Park -- and asking for help to do so.
'The Batman' shoot suspended
A member of production on "The Batman" has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.
Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New York college sending students home for rest of fall semester
SUNY Oneonta is sending all students home for the rest of the fall semester after hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported so far this school year.
All in-person classes and activities for the rest of the semester are canceled after 389 students have tested positive for COVID since the semester started on Aug. 24.
Mets legend Tom Seaver dies of complications of dementia, COVID-19
New York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced. The Hall of Fame said in a statement that Seaver passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. Seaver transformed the franchise and captivated the city, setting enduring standards as he whipped his powerful right arm overhead for the Miracle Mets and dirtied his right knee atop major league mounds for two decades.
Long Island, NY state extend summer season for beaches, parks, campgrounds
New York State Parks, Nassau County and Suffolk County joined with Discover Long Island Thursday to announce an extension of the 2020 summer season for man attractions, parks, pools, campgrounds and beaches in order to give Long Islanders a little bit more of glorious summer. The start of the season was delayed this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, making many feel as if the summer was cut short. But officials came together to say there will be plenty to do past Labor Day.
Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor dining ban despite lawsuit, opposition
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he won't let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city comes up with a plan to make sure they are following regulations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Cuomo is facing pressure from the restaurant industry, which has seen business plummet amid the pandemic and hundreds of workers seeking unemployment assistance.
NYC's largest charter school network staying all-remote
New York City's largest charter school network announced Thursday that it will stay all remote until December. Success Academy, which operates 47 schools across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens and enrolls 20,000 students, cited concerns about building readiness and said social distancing eliminates "many of the benefits of attending school in person." All students have been equipped with personal laptops or tablets and are receiving a full schedule of live instruction five days a week via Zoom.
Fauci says sending sick college students home 'the worst thing you can do'
When a student gets sick with COVID-19, most colleges and universities have leaned on sending that person back to their hometown. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the prominent faces of the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, said campuses are making a mistake with this move, telling NBC's "The Today Show" that it would be "the worst thing you can do."
"Keep them at the university in a place that's sequestered enough from the other students, but don't have them go home because they could be spreading it in their home state," he said.
CDC tells states to prepare for vaccine
The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an "October surprise" - a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science. In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said states "in the near future" will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.
Longtime event space in Queens closing for good
A beloved event space in Queens that has been in business for nearly 70 years is closing due to the COVID pandemic. Riccardo's by the Bridge announced Wednesday that the venue will shut its doors for good.
The Rock has COVID
Actor and entertainer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram that he and his family are recovering from COVID-19.
LI schools see surge in enrollment
School districts on the East End of Long Island are seeing a surge in enrollment this fall, mostly with families from New York City.
7 On Your Side Investigates: Lack of guidance, resources are top concerns for schools
A lack of guidance and resources are top concerns for school districts in New York and New Jersey scrambling to finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by Eyewitness News.
