Cat shot in the face with arrow in New Jersey, suspect sought

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the person who shot a cat in the face with an arrow.Luckily, the animal survived and is recovering.Animal Control Officers in Freehold responded to a call of an injured animal Monday.The cat, believed to be a community cat, was immediately taken to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital for treatment.The feline had surgery to remove the arrow and is now in recovery.Police believe the weapon that was used was a small hand-held cross bow.A joint investigation is currently underway by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office SPCA Division and Howell Police Department.They are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hotline (877)-898-7297 or Howell Municipal Humane Law Enforcement (732) 922-0100.----------