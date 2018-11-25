PARADISE, Calif. --A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp fire had been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain in the Paradise area.
The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for. The number of missing dropped in recent days as officials confirmed that more people were alive.
Crews continued sifting through ash and debris for human remains.
At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.
It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.
The fire is also the deadliest in state history.
#CampFire [final] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 100% contained at 153,336 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @ButteSheriff, Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/TjMmiLrRQQ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 25, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
