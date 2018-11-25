CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Catastrophic Northern California fire is finally contained

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire says the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning. (AP)

PARADISE, Calif. --
A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp fire had been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain in the Paradise area.

The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for. The number of missing dropped in recent days as officials confirmed that more people were alive.

Crews continued sifting through ash and debris for human remains.


RELATED: Officials describe grueling process of finding, identifying those missing in Camp Fire aftermath

At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.

It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.

The fire is also the deadliest in state history.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCamp Firefirewildfirenorthern californiaevacuationdeadly firefatal firefire deathNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Camp Fire: Death toll climbs to 85
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
Camp Fire evacuees returning home finding unlivable conditions even if house was spared
CAMP FIRE
California's worst wildfires: How were they started?
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Firefighters free deer tangled in power line in Camp Fire aftermath
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx
Teen stabbed, robbed inside Times Square subway station
Snowstorm causing headaches in Midwest on one of busiest travel days of year
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Man charged with trying to strangle woman at CT nursing home
VIDEO: Rikers correction officers attacked in 2 separate incidents
Search on for robber who targeted men at Bronx bus stops
NASA lander InSight set to make arrival on Mars
Show More
Carnegie Deli making a comeback in Lower Manhattan pop-up
Lost wallet returned by Good Samaritan, with extra cash
Questions remain over death of man mistaken for mall shooter
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
Employee shot after dispute with customer at NY car dealership
More News