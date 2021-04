Caught on camera: Gunman opens fire in Bronx neighborhood

EMBED >More News Videos 38-year-old Brandon Elliot was taken into custody Tuesday night.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New video shows a suspect opening fire on a Bronx street, wounding a man in the leg.It happened last month on Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached by the gunman shortly before the suspect opened fire.The victim was taken to an area hospital and survived.It's not clear what led to the violence.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the shooter.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------