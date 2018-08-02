A man sprayed gasoline all over a gas station in Suffolk County and it was caught on camera.Police say the video was taken back on July 6th at the Speedway station on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.They say the gasoline spilled into the sewers causing about $2,000 in damage.Investigators say the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early 20s.He was wearing glasses, a gold chain and an orange shirt with black lettering in the front.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------